ORLANDO, Fla. – WonderWorks, the STEM-focused interactive attraction, is set to reopen to the public on Friday.

What You Need To Know WonderWorks to reopen to the public



New safety measures in place



Capacity, operating hours will be reduced

​​The attraction has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the reopening, WonderWorks will a number of new safety measures.

WonderWorks will reduce capacity and its operating hours. Some of its interactive displays will remain closed for the time being.

Workers will be required to wear face masks, while visitors will be encouraged to do so.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have also been added throughout WonderWorks.

WonderWorks, for now, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.