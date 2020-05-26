DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon, which has been closed for the past two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, is hoping to reopen soon.
The attraction submitted its reopening plans to the city of Daytona Beach and Volusia County—both giving the plan an endorsement. But now, Daytona Lagoon, which includes a water park and a family entertainment center, must wait for the state to sign off on the plan.
“We are very thankful to all officials who have worked with us to endorse our reopening plan to keep guests healthy,” general manager Tyler Currie said in a statement. “We are committed to a safe visit for everyone.”
The plan include a number of health and safety measures such as limiting capacities to adhere to social distancing guidelines, providing masks to all workers who will be required to wear them and conducting temperature checks and health screenings for all workers.
Other measures include hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility and sanitization of games and attractions with high touch points.
Daytona Lagoon said it will share updates about its reopening on its website, daytonalagoon.com.
