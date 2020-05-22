WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – It’s official, Legoland Florida will reopen to the public on June 1, the resort announced Friday.

“We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening Legoland Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again,” general manager Rex Jackson said in a statement.

The news comes just days after Jackson presented the resort’s reopening plan to the Winter Haven Commission earlier in the week. The plan, which received endorsements from Polk County and Winter Haven officials, complies with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order.

Under the plan, Legoland will reopen at 50 percent capacity and with a number of new measures in place, including cashless payments, social distancing practices and increased sanitation.

All Legoland employees will be required to wear masks, while visitors will be encouraged to do the same.

Legoland will conduct temperature checks on all visitors. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied entry.

The theme park and water park will operate under adjusted hours. Legoland theme parks will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, while Legoland water park will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In addition to the park and water park reopening, Legoland will debut its new Pirate Island Hotel. Reservations are now available for dates on June 1 and beyond.