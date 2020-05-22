ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando's progress toward reopening has many wondering when Walt Disney World will share its reopening plans for the parks and resorts.

Universal submitted plans this week with a proposed reopening date of June 5.

According to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Disney will submit its plans sometime next week. Demings shared the update during an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

“Disney has given an indication that next week, they will submit their plans, and once they do, then we will schedule that for a full briefing before our Economic Recovery Task Force as well,” Demings said. “So at this point, it’s an undefined time or date, but we do look forward to seeing that sometime next week.”

Based on Demings comments, Disney could submit plans next week, but a presentation similar to Universal’s would still need to be scheduled. And so far, that hasn’t happened.

Spectrum News reached out to Disney about Demings’ remarks. A representative said it “didn’t have anything to share at this time.”

The next meeting of the full Economic Recovery Task Force is currently scheduled for May 27 at 10 a.m.

Right now, no details have been released about what will be discussed in that meeting.

Disney, earlier this week, reopened Disney Springs with third-party restaurants and shops in operation. Some Disney-owned venues such as the World of Disney store, will begin opening May 27.