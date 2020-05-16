ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With Disney Springs beginning its phased reopening on May 20, Disney has released the health and safety measures visitors will need to follow.

Visitors, and employees, will be required to wear face coverings. The face coverings must be worn at all times except when visitors are dining. And face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and older, Disney said.

When visitors arrive at Disney Springs, they will be required to undergo temperature checks, Disney said. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter and neither will members of their party.

Disney said it will be limiting the number of visitors it allows into Disney Springs during the initial reopening in order to maintain “appropriate physical distancing.” Physical barriers and ground markers will be installed to promote social distancing.

Parking will also be limited, with only the Orange and Lime garages open to visitors. Surface lots will be closed. Also, visitors will be able to enter Disney Springs from four locations: Orange Garage, Lime Garage, the pedestrian bridge from Hotel Plaza Boulevard and the ride-share location.

Once the garages reach capacity, no more visitors will be allowed in.

Other new measures include increased cleaning in high-traffic areas, additional hand washing stations and cashless/contactless payment options at stores and restaurants.

Select third-party stores and restaurants will be open on May 20. The restaurants that will be reopening include Wine Bar George, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Blaze Pizza and more.

Disney-owned businesses will begin reopening on May 27, including the World of Disney Store and D-Luxe Burger.

The rest of Disney World, including the theme parks, water parks and resort hotels, remain closed. A reopening date for those areas has not been announced.