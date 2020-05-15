As Florida takes additional steps in reopening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that theme parks can begin submitting their reopening plans to the state.

DeSantis said the plans should include an estimated reopening date as well as safety measures they intend to implement.

“They should identify the date certain that they believe that they can resume safe operations,” DeSantis said during a news briefing in Jacksonville. “They have to provide how they’re going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate guests, how they’re going to protect the staff.”

DeSantis added that the parks would then need to get an endorsement from a relevant government official in their locality. Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld have been working with Orange County officials in the weeks following their closures in mid-March. The parks have also been surveying visitors about potential new measures and their plans to return.

It’s unclear what affect, if any, the process of submitting plans to the state will have on the timeline for reopening the theme parks. Under DeSantis’ current plan for reopening, theme parks would be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity in phase two.

Universal CityWalk reopened on Thursday with just a few restaurants and shops. Meanwhile, Disney Springs will begin its phased reopening on May 20. Restaurants and stores at both locations will have limited capacity. However, according to the “full phase one” plan DeSantis announced Friday, restaurants and stores will be able to increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent starting Monday.

So far no reopening dates have been announced for the theme parks.