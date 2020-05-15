ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World is getting into the Halloween spirit a little early.

As a special treat, not trick, Disney will stream a pre-recorded performance of the Magic Kingdom fireworks show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

The virtual viewing of the fireworks show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

“Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” debuted last year during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas serves as host. The show follows Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as they find themselves inside a mysterious haunted house. As they make their way from room-to-room scenes of dancing skeletons and Disney villains are projected onto Cinderella Castle.

The show also features lasers, music and, of course, fireworks.

The virtual viewing is part of Disney’s “Halfway2Halloween” celebration, which included a sneak peek at the Halloween-inspired merchandise that will be coming to the parks.

While the theme parks are closed, Disney has been sharing various “magical moments” for fans to enjoy at home, including recipes and virtual ride-throughs of some of its attractions. Last month, it streamed a recording of its “Happily Ever After” fireworks show.

You can watch “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” on the Disney Parks Blog or check back here for an embed of the stream.