ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Smaller attractions in the Orlando-area like Fun Spot America want to be able to reopen soon and they are asking Orange County mayor Jerry Demings for help.

Several businesses, ICON Park, WonderWorks, Orlando Starflyer and Fun Spot America, sent letters to Demings on Wednesday

In the letters, executives expressed concerned that they were being grouped with larger theme parks like Disney World and Universal in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan. They said because they’re operations are smaller, they are more similar to retail malls and restaurants which have already been allowed to reopen in a limited capacity.

Executives also shared ways their businesses would be able to safely welcome back visitors and follow CDC guidelines.

“We can safely operate with the CDC guidelines and ensure that all employees and guests can safely social distance,” wrote Ritchie Armstrong, owner of Orlando Starflyer. “All employees will be temperature checked prior to starting their shifts and will wear face masks and gloves and our ticketing can be done through a ticket window to ensure there is no physical contact between guests and our employees.”

The letters came up during an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force working group meeting on Wednesday.

Demings said the Bringing Back Tourism working group would discuss the topic at the next meeting on May 21. The smaller attractions will be able to present their plans of action to the group.

“Depending on how that goes, we may advocate for that with the governor or look at our respective structures here to give them guidance,” Demings said.

In the meantime, Universal CityWalk is set to reopen in a limited capacity at 4 p.m. Safety measures, including mandatory temperatures checks and face coverings for visitors, have been implemented.

And next week, Disney will begin phased reopening of Disney Springs. A limited number of restaurants and stores will be operation. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Disney, Universal and SeaWorld’s theme parks and hotels remain closed.