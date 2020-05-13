ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney Springs will officially reopen to the public on May 20, although in a limited capacity.

Only a handful of restaurants and retail stores will be opening at the Disney World shopping and dining complex during what Disney is calling "the initial phase." Third-party retailers will reopen, while the rest of Disney World, including the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

For the businesses that do reopen, they will be implementing enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning and the use of face masks.

Here’s a list of the businesses that will be reopening on May 20. The list will be updated as more information because available.

Wine Bar George

Wine Bar George, according to its website, will be reopening on May 20 at noon. The restaurant will also implement new health and safety precautions. Reservations are available on OpenTable

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will be reopening with Disney Springs, the restaurant has confirmed. Reservations can be made on its website.

Yesake

The YeSake kiosk serves poke bowls and Japanese street food snacks.