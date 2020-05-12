ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has set a reopening date for CityWalk.

The entertainment complex will reopen in a limited capacity on May 14 at 4 p.m., Universal announced Tuesday. And guests will have to adhere to new safety measures, including temperature checks and face coverings.

Universal said it will conduct temperature checks for each guest who arrives at CityWalk. If they have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed to enter. Guests will also be required to wear face coverings.

Universal employees will also be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks.

Only select venues, including some restaurants, will be reopening on Thursday.

The restaurants and eateries include Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery, and Voodoo Doughnut.

Each eatery will have a limited menu and limited seating, Universal said. Tables and chairs will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each use.

A handful of shops will also be reopening on Thursday, including Airbrush, the Universal Studios Store, select merchandise carts, and the retail store inside Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company. All other venues, including the nightclubs, Blue Man Group, and the Cinemark movie theater will remain closed. Other venues could be added in the future, Universal said.

The venues will operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Self-parking will also be complimentary, according to Universal’s website, while valet parking will not be available.

Universal’s theme parks and hotels, which have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will remain closed through at least May 31.

The CityWalk reopening announcement comes just few days after Disney revealed plans to reopen Disney Springs in phases starting May 20. Only some third-party restaurants will be in operation at the complex and capacity will be limited.