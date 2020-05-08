ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment’s theme parks took a major hit in their first quarter because of coronavirus-related closures, the company revealed Friday in an earnings report.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld releases 1st quarter earnings report



Revenue, attendance dipped due to coronavirus closures



SeaWorld said it didn't have any reopening dates to share

Revenue and attendance plunged in the quarter ending March 31. Revenue fell about 30% to $154 million. SeaWorld also reported a loss of a million visitors compared with the first quarter of 2019.

SeaWorld closed its parks in mid-March. But in the months prior to the closure — January and February — attendance was actually up 9% and revenue up 12%, according to the earnings report.

In another blow to SeaWorld, the company reported that net loss increased by $19.5 million to $56.5 million.

Following the closure of its parks, SeaWorld furloughed 95% of its workforce, with a small team remaining to care for animals at the parks.

SeaWorld hasn’t said how long they'll remain closed or when workers will be able to return. However, executives said that a team is finalizing plans to reopen the parks with enhanced “health and safety protocols” that meet government guidelines.

“We are in regular contact with local, state and federal authorities, and we look forward to opening our parks and welcoming back our guests as soon as it’s safe and permitted to do so,” interim CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

In an investors call following the release of its earnings, SeaWorld executives said that whenever they get the OK to reopen, it could still take two to three weeks before they do.

SeaWorld is the latest theme park operator to share what impact coronavirus has had on its business. Disney, which released its earnings Tuesday, said its parks segment took a $1 billion hit because of the shutdowns. Similarly, Universal reported a dip in revenue because of the pandemic. The company also said construction was paused on its next Orlando theme park, Epic Universe.

Disney also said that some construction projects had been halted.

SeaWorld was set to debut two new attractions in Florida this spring — SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Iron Gwazi — but have not shared an update on the status of those coasters. In the investors call, Swanson said that construction of most of SeaWorld's 2020 projects were 90% complete before the closures. He added that the company will review the timelines for those projects and decide whether unfinished projects are completed or pushed to 2021.