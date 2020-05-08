ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney has starting sending out surveys to guests, asking them about their upcoming reservations and whether COVID-19 will cause them to change their plans.

What You Need To Know Disney sends out survey about upcoming reservations



Survey asks guests about plans to keep or cancel reservations



Disney World's theme parks have been closed since mid-March

In the survey, Disney asks respondents under what conditions would they keep or cancel the vacation plans.

For example, one question asks, “What, if anything, would make you consider canceling your Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation for July?” The question is followed by a number of number of options, including “no Central Florida parks are open,” “select rides, shows, or other entertainment experiences within theme parks are not available,” and “the pace of new infections in Central Florida significantly increases or does not improve.”

Respondents were also asked what would make them more likely to keep their reservations, followed by a variety of options.

The questions are posed under the assumption that stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted and safety and health measures have been implemented at the parks.

The Disney survey comes just days after Universal Orlando sent out a lengthy survey to people about hypothetical reopening scenarios. SeaWorld also sent out a survey.

The theme parks have been closed since mid-March and have not announced a reopening date.

Disney did however announce plans to begin reopening Disney Springs this month. The entertainment complex will begin a phased reopening on May 20, with a limited number of shops and restaurants in operation.