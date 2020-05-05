ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s parks across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld sends out survey about possible reopening measures

Possible measures mentioned include required face masks, reduced capacity

SeaWorld's parks have been closed since mid-March

RELATED: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens gives passholders extra perks

But as many states and cities begin to reopen, the company has reportedly sent out a survey asking people their opinions on possible precautions that could be used when parks reopen.

The survey asks people to share how they would feel if certain “health and safety measures” were implemented at SeaWorld or Busch Gardens, with responses ranging from “this is absolutely necessary“ to “this is would be a major problem.”

Possible measures include: seating guests every other row and every other seat for rides and shows, suspending parades and nighttime show gatherings, implementing a virtual line waiting system for all or most attractions and implementing touch-free payment for food, merchandise and parking.

Other possible measures mentioned in the survey include: guests being required to wear face masks, rides being wiped down between each ride, and park capacity being limited to 75, 50 or 25 percent.

The survey also asks people how likely they would visit SeaWorld or Busch Gardens this summer if “safety measures have been put in place.” Responses range from “very likely” to “not at all likely.”

SeaWorld’s survey comes a couple of weeks after Universal Orlando sent out a similar survey about possible reopening changes. The parks, whenever they reopen, will need to comply with state and federal restrictions such as social distancing.

Disney World, Universal and Florida’s other major theme parks have been closed since mid-March.

So far, none of the parks have announced a reopening date or what new measures they will be implementing for guests.