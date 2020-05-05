ORLANDO, Fla. – With Florida entering phase one of its reopening, some businesses have started to reopen, including Central Florida attractions.

Major theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld remain closed at this time. But other smaller attractions in the area are ready to welcome back customers.

The attractions that are resuming operation will be implementing safety measures and following social distancing guidelines. Here's a list of the attractions that are reopening (list will be updated):

Congo River Golf - Multiple Locations

The mini-golf attraction has reopened all of its Florida locations with additional measures, including increased cleaning and social distancing procedures.

The Escape Game Orlando - International Drive

The escape room attraction has reopened with new safety protocols, including disinfecting between each game, contactless check-in, private experiences and employees wearing face masks.

Wild Florida – Osceola County

Although Wild Florida’s Gator Park and Airboat Tours are still closed, the attraction has reopened its Drive-Thru Safari Park. The park features more than 100 native and exotic animals roaming freely.