ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has shared another piece of entertainment from the parks that fans can enjoy while at home.

Voices of Liberty put on virtual performance

Group performs "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

Disney World has been closed since mid-March

The latest entertainment offering comes from the Voices of Liberty, the a cappella group known for performing patriotic songs at The American Pavilion in Epcot.

The group teamed up for a virtual performance of classic Disney songs like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story and “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin.

And throughout the closure, Disney has been sharing activities, recipes and performances as part of its #DisneyMagicMoments campaign.

Watch the Voices of Liberty performance below: