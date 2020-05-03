ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has shared another piece of entertainment from the parks that fans can enjoy while at home.
- Voices of Liberty put on virtual performance
- Group performs "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story
- Disney World has been closed since mid-March
- RELATED: Disney streams Happily Ever After fireworks show
The latest entertainment offering comes from the Voices of Liberty, the a cappella group known for performing patriotic songs at The American Pavilion in Epcot.
The group teamed up for a virtual performance of classic Disney songs like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story and “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin.
Disney World has been closed since mid-March. And throughout the closure, Disney has been sharing activities, recipes and performances as part of its #DisneyMagicMoments campaign.
Watch the Voices of Liberty performance below:
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.