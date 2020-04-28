ORLANDO, Fla. — With plans underway to start reopening Florida, many are wondering what that means for Disney World, Universal Orlando and other theme parks in the state.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force met Tuesday morning to discuss possible guidelines and mandates the theme parks would operate under once they reopen.

Members include SeaWorld VP of Operations Brad Gilmour, Disney World senior VP of Resort & Transportation Operations Thomas Mazloum, Universal Orlando executive VP of resort operations Rich Costales, and Unicorp National Development president Chuck Whittall.

Whittall shared recommendations for small theme parks such as Fun Spot and Gatorland, and larger theme parks such as Disney World and Universal. Some of the suggested mandates include requiring all employees to wear masks, requiring temperature checks for staff prior to shift, wiping down all surfaces regularly, and placing touchless hand sanitizer dispensers at every ticket entry, turnstile and ride.

The task force also devised guidelines to help with social distancing, such as adding tape markings of 6 feet part in the attraction and ride queues.

Also part of the recommendations, during Phase 1, theme parks would operate at 50 percent capacity. By Phase 2, they could operate at 75 percent capacity. The task force also recommended that during both phases, employees who are 65 years of age or older be encouraged to stay home.

The guidelines will continue to be revised throughout the week as the task force meets.

The initial guidelines are similar to ones discussed by a subcommittee in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Re-Open Florida Task Force last week. During the Industry Working Group meeting, Universal Orlando CEO John Sprouls shared measures the resort is considering, including screening employees, encouraging guests to wear face masks, disinfecting rides and attractions throughout the day, and increasing the use of its virtual line system.

Disney World, Universal, SeaWold and others have been closed since mid-March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.