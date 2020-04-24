ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve been missing Disney’s fireworks spectaculars, Walt Disney World has an extra special “magical moment” planned for Friday night.

Disney World to stream "Happily Ever After" fireworks

The stream to begin at 7 p.m. ET

Disney has been closed since mid-March

The resort will stream a replay of the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show at Magic Kingdom.

The stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET and include the full show, which includes projections on Cinderella Castle.

The replay is part of Disney’s #DisneyMagicMoments campaign, which features ways fans can enjoy the “magic” of the parks while at home. The activities include games, quizzes, video tutorials and recipes, which can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

Watch "Happily Ever After" below: