ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the weekend, Universal Orlando sent out a survey to fans, offering hints at what coronavirus-related changes could be made at the theme parks once they reopen.

Universal Orlando sends out survey about possible park changes

Possible changes for when parks reopen include requiring face masks, closing indoor attractions

Universal has been closed since mid-March

RELATED: Could Disney take guests’ temperatures? Bob Iger talks future of parks

The survey asked respondents how likely they would consider visiting the parks if certain “operating and safety procedures” were implemented. Some of the suggested changes include requiring face masks, temperature checks, and reducing park capacity.

For example, one suggestion on the survey wanted to know how fans would feel about Universal employees being required to “wipe down vehicles/seats between rides,” with responses ranging from “This would make me feel more comfortable” to “This would be a major problem for me.”

Other suggested changes on the survey include closing all indoor attractions and shows, suspending parades and nighttime shows, removing 3D glasses from rides, limiting attendance to 50% of park capacity, implementing virtual line system for all or most attractions, implementing six-foot social distancing in queues and restaurants, or requiring all guests to undergo a rapid COVID-19 test to enter.

Granted, the survey doesn’t mean that any or all of these suggested changes will actually be implemented. Regardless, whenever the parks reopen, they will likely need to comply with state and federal restrictions, such as social distancing. So the survey serves as a way to gauge the public’s response if such changes were made.

Universal Orlando has been closed since mid-March. As of now, the resort plans to remain closed through “at least” the end of May.