ORLANDO, Fla. – A 54-year-old man had a heart attack after riding Toy Story Mania at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March, according to a quarterly state report.

The incident was one of several that were reported to the state by Florida’s theme parks. A total of 10 injuries or illnesses happened from January to March, according to the report released Wednesday.

In order for the parks to remain exempt from state inspections, they must report incidents that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay.

Other injuries or illnesses reported at Disney World include:

A 9-year-old girl with a pre-existing medical condition had a seizure after riding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 3.

A 74-year-old woman fractured her leg getting into a boat on Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom on March 14.

A 34-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition experienced abdominal pain after riding Test Track at Epcot on March 14.

A 64-year-old man had chest pains after riding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster on February 28.

A 75-year-old man fell and fractured his leg while getting on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin on March 18.

Universal Orlando reported one illness to the state: A 48-year-old man who experienced motion sickness on the Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure on February 16.

SeaWorld Orlando also reported only one incident. On March 9, a 65-year-old woman became ill after riding Manta.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, there were two incidents reported. On January 8, a 56-year-old woman was treated for chest pains after riding Kumba. And on February 9, a 55-year-old woman had extreme nausea and vomiting after riding Montu.

Legoland Florida was the only theme park that didn’t report any incidents.

The theme parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.