ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re missing the theme parks during their temporary closures, Universal Orlando is offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of its popular attractions.
- Video series takes fans behind-the-scenes of Universal attractions
- Series includes Transformers, Mummy and Jurassic Park
- Fans learn about concept and design
Universal’s parent company NBCUniversal has an online learning portal called NBC Learn, which has educational resources for students, parents and teachers. Included on the platform are a series of videos called the “Science of Universal Orlando Resort," which provide a glimpse inside several rides.
Featured attractions include Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Jurassic Park, Revenge of the Mummy, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Transformers: The Ride 3D.
In videos, fans will learn about ride systems and hear from those who had a hand in creating the rides.
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
Jurassic Park
Revenge of the Mummy
Skull Island: Reign of Kong
Transformers: The Ride 3D
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.