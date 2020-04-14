ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re missing the theme parks during their temporary closures, Universal Orlando is offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of its popular attractions.

Video series takes fans behind-the-scenes of Universal attractions

Series includes Transformers, Mummy and Jurassic Park

Fans learn about concept and design

Universal’s parent company NBCUniversal has an online learning portal called NBC Learn, which has educational resources for students, parents and teachers. Included on the platform are a series of videos called the “Science of Universal Orlando Resort," which provide a glimpse inside several rides.

Featured attractions include Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Jurassic Park, Revenge of the Mummy, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Transformers: The Ride 3D.

In videos, fans will learn about ride systems and hear from those who had a hand in creating the rides.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Jurassic Park

Revenge of the Mummy

Skull Island: Reign of Kong

Transformers: The Ride 3D