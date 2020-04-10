ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World, Universal Orlando and other theme parks remain closed because of the coronavirus.

Theme parks have been closed since mid-March

Each offering activities for fans while at home

And as the closures extend into May and possibly beyond, the parks are offering more activities for fans to do while at home. Here are a few to check out.

Disney World

Have you ever wanted to learn how roller coasters work? Disney is offering a STEM-focused project that will let you explore the science behind Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as build your own roller coaster launch system at home.

And for those missing their favorite Disney World treats, you can make them at home. As part of its #DisneyMagicMoments initiative, Disney is offering up a variety of recipes. You can learn to make Disney Parks Churro Bites or even a frozen pineapple treat inspired by the popular Dole Whip. The Dole Whip recipe was shared on the My Disney Experience app.

For more activities visit DisneyMagicMoments.com.

Universal Orlando

Universal is also sharing recipes for its treats, including the confetti milkshake from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

And if you head to Universal’s Twitter account, you can also watch POV videos of some of its attractions, including Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and Revenge of the Mummy.

Legoland Florida

Legoland is sharing activities on its official Facebook page. The theme park has been posting word search puzzles and virtual build sessions, where kids can learn how to make a Lego sandwich.

You can also take a 360-degree virtual walk around Legoland here.

And if you looking for online learning resources, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens have set up an education portal.