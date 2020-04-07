ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World on Tuesday paid special tribute to health care workers who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney lights up Cinderella Castle in blue

The gesture was in honor of health care workers

The theme parks are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom was illuminated in blue, while security employees held signs that said, “Thank You.”

“We are uniting across the globe with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many,” Disney said in a blog post.

Other Disney parks around the world also took part. The Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort was illuminated with the word’s “thank you” in different languages. At Disneyland in California, custodial employees created a floral message of gratitude.

Disney closed its U.S. theme parks in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parks will remain closed “until further notice,” Disney said.