ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is temporarily closed, but it seems the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped its expansion plans.

Construction is still underway on its new theme park, Epic Universe, according to Universal executives.

In a letter to employees last week, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Tom Williams shared an update on the status of the company amid the pandemic.

“Our construction projects around the globe—Super Nintendo World in Osaka and Hollywood, Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando and Universal Beijing all remain active and on track under protocols established by government officials and with their support,” Williams wrote.

Epic Universe, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will feature multiple themed lands, including one based on Super Nintendo. Universal hasn’t shared many details about the other lands slated for the park.

Universal Orlando was the first Florida theme park to announce it would be extending its closure through April 19. Initially it was set to remain closed through the end of March. Other theme parks, including Disney World and SeaWorld have since extended their closures “until further notice.”