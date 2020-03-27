ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will keep its parks and resorts closed a little long because of COVID-19.

Disney announced the park in Florida and Disneyland resort in California will remain closed until further notice because of the pandemic.

Disney says it will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

Disney closed its theme parks on March 15, and its hotels on March 20.

Universal Orlando already announced it was keeping its parks and resorts closed through April 19.

SeaWorld has not said whether it will follow suit.