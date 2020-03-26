ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando plans to be closed a little longer.

Universal Orlando extends closure amid coronavirus pandemic

Theme parks, CityWalk will remain closed through April 19

Universal Orlando has been closed since March 16

Universal announced Tuesday that its theme parks and CityWalk will remain closed through April 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the parks were scheduled to be closed until the end of March.

Universal said it will continue to pay its employees.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed based on guidance from health agencies and government officials," Universal said in a statement.

Universal's decision to extend the closure came the same day Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings issued a stay-at-home order for the county to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The stay-at-home order goes into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasts through April 9.

At the time of writing, Disney World and other Florida theme parks have not said whether they would be extending their closures, which are scheduled through the end of the month.