ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has postponed the opening of its newest beach-themed hotel amid coronavirus concerns.
- Dockside Inn and Suites opening postponed
- Universal said a new opening date will be announced later
- Decision comes at Universal's theme parks close due to corornavirus concerns
Universal's Endless Summer Resort-Dockside Inn and Suites will not open on March 17, Universal announced over the weekend.
A new opening date will be announced later.
Dockside Inn and Suites offers rates as low as $79 is part of Universal's value category, joining sister property, Surfside Inn and Suites.
People who had booked reservations to stay at the hotel during the month of March will be relocated to Surfside Inn and Suites, Universal said. People also have the option of canceling their reservation.
The decision to delay the opening of Dockside Inn and Suites comes days after Universal announced it would be closing its theme parks due to coronavirus concerns.
Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure will be closed through at least the end of the month, although Universal said it will "continue to evaluate the situation."
Universal's hotel and CityWalk will remain open.
