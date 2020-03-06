ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's theme parks are taking extra steps amid coronavirus concerns.

Disney World has added more hand sanitizer dispensers around its parks and resorts. Universal Orlando has taken similar measures, adding more dispensers at its parks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists alcohol-based hand sanitizer as a way to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. When soap and water are not available, people should use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol .

With millions of people from all around the world visiting the theme parks every year, the spread of the novel coronavirus is a concern for Florida's tourism industry.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health had confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in the state. Three of those cases are Florida residents.

In previous statements, Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld said they were monitoring the situation and remained in contact with health officials.

Even though U.S. theme parks remain open, in Asia, where the coronavirus has hit hardest, Disney and Universal have closed their parks in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

In January, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland closed indefinitely. In February, Tokyo Disney Resort announced it would temporarily close for about two weeks. Universal Studios Japan and Legoland Japan announced similar temporary closures around the same time.

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.