"Mulan" sneak peek coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A preview of Disney's live-action Mulan is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios later this month.
The preview will play for a limited time at the Walt Disney Presents attraction starting March 20.
Directed by Niki Caro, the film tells the story of Mulan, a woman who disguises herself as a man to take her ailing father's place in the army.
A new sequence featuring Mulan will also be added to the nighttime projection show "Disney Movie Magic," which returns to the park for a limited run on March 13.
Mulan arrives in theaters March 27.
