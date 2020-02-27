ORLANDO, Fla. – Ticket prices at Universal Orlando Resort went up — and most people didn't notice.
A single-day ticket to either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure now starts at $119, up from $115. Because Universal uses a seasonal-pricing structure, the price of a single-day ticket could vary, depending on time of visit. During Universal's designated "regular" season, the same ticket costs $128, up from $125. A single-day ticket during the "anytime" season costs $139, up from $135.
The price of multi-day tickets also increased. A two-day ticket to both parks increased $10 from $285 to $295. But the price for multi-day tickets is cheaper if you're a Florida resident.
The price changes went into effect in December, two months before Disney World raised prices on most of its annual passes.
Universal didn't, however, raise prices on its annual passes.
"Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer our guests," the spokesperson said in a statement to Spectrum News. "We consistently offer value-driven options throughout the year to help guests save and get the most out of their visit to Univeral Orlando."
Universal has several projects underway, including a new theme park slated to open in 2023. This spring, a new live-action stunt show called "The Bourne Stuntacular" will debut at Universal Studios Florida.
