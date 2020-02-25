ORLANDO, Fla. – As Epcot's multi-year overhaul continues, Spaceship Earth will soon undergo a transformation of its own.

Spaceship Earth to close for refurbishment in May

The attraction will undergo changes, including new narration

Closure comes as Epcot undergoes major transformation

RELATED: Disney drops more details on Disney World updates

The attraction will close for refurbishment beginning May 26, Disney announced Tuesday.

The new version of Spaceship Earth will focus more on the "story of humanity, following our long journey from prehistoric humans to today."

In a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney shared new details and concept art about the attraction's upcoming changes. Spaceship Earth will be updated with brand new scenes and narration, with remaining scenes receiving enhancements. The Egypt section, for example, will get new lighting effects. And the new narration within the attraction will also focus on how light plays a central role in the human journey.

The changes coming to Spaceship Earth were first announced at last year's D23 Expo. This will be the attraction's fourth update since its opening on October 1, 1982.

Disney didn't say how long Spaceship Earth would be closed for its refurbishment.

In addition to a new Spaceship Earth, Epcot's transformation will include a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, distinct park neighborhoods, a Ratatouille attraction in the France pavilion and a Mary Poppins attractions in the United Kingdom pavilion.