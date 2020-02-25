ORLANDO, Fla. — This year's Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will begin earlier than ever.

Dates released for 2020 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

1st date of after-hours themed event is 3 days earlier than last year

No word yet on whether Disney will offer "Party Pass" again

RELATED: Disney Now Offering "Party Pass" to Mickey's Not-So-Scary

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the popular annual themed event at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog .

The first of five Mickey's Not-So-Scary days in August this year is Thursday, August 13. Last year, Mickey's Not-So-Scary started August 16.

The event features Halloween-themed food and Disney character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating, and a parade. The event will also feature the return of Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular fireworks show hosted by Jack Skellington.

Many Magic Kingdom attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Mad Tea Party, take on Halloween decor and lighting.

The after-hours event is not included in regular park admission. Individual tickets start at $85. Prices vary depending on the the date. The ticket to the event on Halloween costs $149 for adults.

Last year, Disney offered a $299 "Party Pass" that allowed guests admission to every night of Not-So-Scary except for October 31. No word yet on whether that will be offered this year.

Here's a complete list of 2020 Mickey's Not-So-Scary dates: