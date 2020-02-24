ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released some new images of its newest hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, which officially debuts on March 17.
- Dockside Inn and Suites to open March 17
- The hotel is part of Universal's Endless Summer Resort
- New images released show off the pool and lobby
The hotel, which is one half of the Endless Summer Resort, will feature standard rooms and two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six. It will also have a resort-style pool and a casual dining food court called Pie 8 Market.
The new images provide a first look at the lobby, the food court and the pool.
Dockside Inn joins the 750-room Surfside Inn (which opened in June) in Universal Orlando's value category, with rates starting as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay.
Just like Universal's other on-site hotels, Dockside Inn will include a variety of amenities such as Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks.
Dockside is opening it in two phases—the first with a wave of rooms opening in March and the rest opening later this year. Once complete, Dockside Inn will add 2,050 guest rooms to Universal's portfolio.