ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released some new images of its newest hotel, Dockside Inn and Suites, which officially debuts on March 17.

Dockside Inn and Suites to open March 17

The hotel is part of Universal's Endless Summer Resort

New images released show off the pool and lobby

The hotel, which is one half of the Endless Summer Resort, will feature standard rooms and two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six. It will also have a resort-style pool and a casual dining food court called Pie 8 Market.

The new images provide a first look at the lobby, the food court and the pool.

Dockside Inn joins the 750-room Surfside Inn (which opened in June) in Universal Orlando's value category, with rates starting as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay.

Just like Universal's other on-site hotels, Dockside Inn will include a variety of amenities such as Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks.

Dockside is opening it in two phases—the first with a wave of rooms opening in March and the rest opening later this year. Once complete, Dockside Inn will add 2,050 guest rooms to Universal's portfolio.