ORLANDO, Fla. – Another round of cold weather, at least by Florida standards, has moved into the Orlando area, which means the water parks are closed.
- Orlando water parks closed Friday, Saturday
- Colder weather has moved into the Central Florida area
- Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 50s Friday
Disney's Blizzard Beach and Aquatica Orlando will be closed Friday and Saturday due to the weather. Island H20 Live! at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is also closed both days.
Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort is closed for Friday. Universal hasn't said whether the water park wil be open or closed on Saturday.
Disney's other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is closed for its annual refurbishment.
As of Friday morning, the temperature in Orlando was 54 degrees. The high will only be in the 50s for the rest of the day, according to Spectrum News Weather Experts.
By Saturday, the temperature is expected to in the 60s with plenty of sun.
