ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World passholders will soon have a couple more magnets to add to their collection.

Donald Duck, Orange Bird passholder magnets for Epcot Flower & Garden

Donald Duck magnet will be given out March 4-April 19

Orange Bird magnet will be given out Apri 20-June 1

Donald Duck and Orange Bird will be featured on their own magnets, which will be given out during the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival.

The Donald Duck magnet, which also includes Spike the Bee, will be available March 4-April 19, while the Orange Bird magnet will be distributed April 20-June 1.

Passholders can pick up both complimentary magnets at Mouse Gear. They will need to present a valid annual pass and photo ID to receive the magnet.

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs March 4-June 1 and features the Garden Rocks Concert Series, topiary displays, outdoor kitchens serving a variety of dishes and more.