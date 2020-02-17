ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom is getting a royal makeover, Disney World has announced.

Cinderella Castle to get a royal makeover

The castle will be given golden accents, dark blue turrets

Work is expected to begin soon and continue through the summer

RELATED: Contest offers overnight stay in Cinderella Castle Suite

The makeover is inspired by the 1950 animated film Cinderella and comes just in time for the film's 70th anniversary.

Concept art released Monday shows that the castle will get golden accents and darker blue turrets. The transformation will also included enhancements to the color scheme, with the walls getting a rose tint over the current gray.

Work is expected to begin soon and will continue through the summer.

Visitors will still be able to enjoy shows like "Happily Ever After" at the castle while work is underway.

This is the first time Cinderella Castle has been given a makeover. In 1996, the castle was turned into a giant pink birthday cake to celebrate Walt Disney World's 25th anniversary. And who can forget when, in 2004, the castle was covered in toilet paper to mark the opening of Stitch's Great Escape.

Here's what Cinderella Castle is expected to look like after the upcoming makeover: