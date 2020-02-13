ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is hiring more than 1,500 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions for the spring, the company said Thursday.
The positions are available in a variety of areas, including attractions, aquatics, culinary, merchandise, custodial, and sales.
Starting pay for Universal Orlando employees is $13 an hour.
Universal is also looking to hire additional lifeguards for Volcano Bay. The hourly rate for lifeguards is $13.25 an hour. Deep water lifeguards get $14.50 an hour. Universal plans to hold hiring events specifically for the lifeguard positions in the coming weeks.
Universal is also hiring for numerous professional positions in areas of IT, marketing and sales, finance, and entertainment.
Benefits offered to Universal employees include free theme park admission, discounts, and more.
Anyone interested in applying should visit universalorlandojobs.com. Universal will also hold appointment job fairs in the next several weeks.
