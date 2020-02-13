ORLANDO, Fla. – For some people, spending a night inside Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom would be a dream come true. Well, a contest is giving fans a chance at just that while also helping a good cause.
- Contest offers stay in Cinderella Castle Suite
- The winner also gets 8 Park Hopper tickets, rountrip airfare
- Contest benefits Orlando Magic Youth Foundation
The overnight stay in Cinderella Castle Suite is being offered through Omaze and benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which helps at-risk children in Central Florida.
It doesn't cost anything to enter the contest, but donations (remember this is for charity) increase your number of entries. A $10 donation will net you 100 entries, while $25 will get you 250 entries.
The winner and three guests will get to spend a night in Cinderella Castle Suite. The grand prize package also includes round-trip airfare to Orlando, eight 1-day Park Hopper tickets, a VIP tour guide for a day, dinner at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, and an additional night stay at a four-star hotel.
Omaze has teamed up with other organizations in the past to offer the Cinderella Castle Suite experience. The suite, which is modeled after a 17th century French chateau, isn't open to the public for reservations, so getting a chance to stay in it really is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
The prize is valued at $15,610.
For more information about Omaze and to enter the contest, visit omaze.com.
The deadline to enter is April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on or around April 22.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.