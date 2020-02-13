ORLANDO, Fla. – For some people, spending a night inside Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom would be a dream come true. Well, a contest is giving fans a chance at just that while also helping a good cause.

Contest offers stay in Cinderella Castle Suite

The winner also gets 8 Park Hopper tickets, rountrip airfare

Contest benefits Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

The overnight stay in Cinderella Castle Suite is being offered through Omaze and benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which helps at-risk children in Central Florida.

It doesn't cost anything to enter the contest, but donations (remember this is for charity) increase your number of entries. A $10 donation will net you 100 entries, while $25 will get you 250 entries.

The winner and three guests will get to spend a night in Cinderella Castle Suite. The grand prize package also includes round-trip airfare to Orlando, eight 1-day Park Hopper tickets, a VIP tour guide for a day, dinner at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, and an additional night stay at a four-star hotel.

Omaze has teamed up with other organizations in the past to offer the Cinderella Castle Suite experience. The suite, which is modeled after a 17th century French chateau, isn't open to the public for reservations, so getting a chance to stay in it really is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

The prize is valued at $15,610.

For more information about Omaze and to enter the contest, visit omaze.com.

The deadline to enter is April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on or around April 22.