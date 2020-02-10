ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is already planning its next attraction, Orange County documents suggests.

SeaWorld files site-work plans with Orange County

Documents hint at new attraction for 2021

SeaWorld has been adding attractions at its parks every year

In January, SeaWorld filed site-work plans with the county for what appears to be a new attraction. Spectrum News 13 obtained the plans through a public records request.

SeaWorld Orlando in January filed plans with Orange County for site work. (Courtesy of Orange County government)

The plans mention a project name of "SWO Penguin" and are for demolition work along the pathways leading to Bayside Stadium, SeaWorld's concert venue. The project's boundary area also includes outdoor areas near the special event complex Ports of Call.

However, the plans don't reveal any indications as to what kind of attraction SeaWorld is working on.

While we wait to find out, SeaWorld is getting ready to open another coaster this spring. Ice Breaker , the new multi-directional launch coaster, will feature four airtime-filled launches and the steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida.

SeaWorld has been adding new attractions at its parks as part of the company's strategy to keep attendance and revenue up and pivot away from animal-performance attractions.