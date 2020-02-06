ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added more performers to its Seven Seas Food Festival.

SeaWorld adds more acts to Seven Seas Festival

Concert lineup now includes Sean Paul, Vanilla Ice, Gin Blossoms

Festival runs February 7 through May 5

The concert lineup now includes Sean Paul, Vanilla Ice, Gretchen Wilson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Gin Blossoms and Jeremy Camp.

Lance Bass of *NYSNC will be part of a Pop 2000 Tour on February 15 featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO.

Previously announced acts such as Trace Adkins, Night Ranger, Maddie & Tae and Boyz II Men.

Performances will take place every Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

The concerts are included with theme park admission.

In addition to the concerts, visitors can enjoy dozens of dishes served at marketplaces located throughout the park. The menu for this year's festival will also include new food items, including cricket-crusted bison slider and a duck and mushroom ramen bowl.

Here's a look at the current concert lineup, which is subject to change:

February 8 – Maddie & Tae

February 9 – Trace Adkins

February 15 – Pop 2000 Tour - Hosted by Lance Bass with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, & LFO

February 16 – Night Ranger

February 22 – Walk Off The Earth

February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx

February 29 – Grupo Mania

March 1 – Boyz II Men

March 7 – AJR

March 8 – Dylan Scott

March 14 – Hunter Hayes

March 15 – Joe Nichols

March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons Live Project

March 22 – Edwin McCain

March 28 – Gin Blossoms

March 29 – Village People

April 4 – Jesse McCartney

April 5 – Gretchen Wilson

April 11 – Scotty McCreery

April 12 – Jeremy Camp

April 18 – Everclear

April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C&C Music Factory

April 26 – Chris Janson

May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus

May 3 – Sean Paul

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 7 through May 3.