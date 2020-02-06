ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added more performers to its Seven Seas Food Festival.
The concert lineup now includes Sean Paul, Vanilla Ice, Gretchen Wilson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Gin Blossoms and Jeremy Camp.
Lance Bass of *NYSNC will be part of a Pop 2000 Tour on February 15 featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO.
Previously announced acts such as Trace Adkins, Night Ranger, Maddie & Tae and Boyz II Men.
Performances will take place every Saturday and Sunday of the festival.
The concerts are included with theme park admission.
In addition to the concerts, visitors can enjoy dozens of dishes served at marketplaces located throughout the park. The menu for this year's festival will also include new food items, including cricket-crusted bison slider and a duck and mushroom ramen bowl.
Here's a look at the current concert lineup, which is subject to change:
February 8 – Maddie & Tae
February 9 – Trace Adkins
February 15 – Pop 2000 Tour - Hosted by Lance Bass with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, & LFO
February 16 – Night Ranger
February 22 – Walk Off The Earth
February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx
February 29 – Grupo Mania
March 1 – Boyz II Men
March 7 – AJR
March 8 – Dylan Scott
March 14 – Hunter Hayes
March 15 – Joe Nichols
March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons Live Project
March 22 – Edwin McCain
March 28 – Gin Blossoms
March 29 – Village People
April 4 – Jesse McCartney
April 5 – Gretchen Wilson
April 11 – Scotty McCreery
April 12 – Jeremy Camp
April 18 – Everclear
April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C&C Music Factory
April 26 – Chris Janson
May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus
May 3 – Sean Paul
SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 7 through May 3.
