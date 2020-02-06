ORLANDO, Fla. – Star Wars fans, you'll soon be able to book your multi-day adventure aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, aka the Star Wars hotel.

Reservations to open this year for Star Wars hotel

The hotel will be more like a multi-day cruise experience

Visitors will be able to participate in onboard activities like lightsaber training

RELATED: Disney World's Star Wars hotel to open in 2021

Reservations for the multi-day experience will open later this year, Disney announced on its official parks blog. No official word yet on pricing.

Galactic Starcruiser won't be like a traditional hotel stay. It's being touted as an "immersive" two-day, two-night vacation where visitors will be able to live out their own Star Wars story.

When they arrive for the start of their vacation, they will go to a terminal similar to a cruise terminal.

"And you and your family will be ushered into a launch pod," said Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. "This is a small capsule, where you will then simulate the experience of blasting off into. There will be a window overhead until you eventually see our ship the Halcyon in the distance."

Once onboard, visitors will find Star Wars characters and themed dining. They will also find cabins that can sleep up to five people. And the windows in the cabins will offer a view of space.

The Starcruiser will also have plenty of on-board activities for both adults and children like the lightsaber training experience.

Visitors will also be able to go on an excursion to the planet of Batuu, which is setting of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to debut at Disney World in 2021.