ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – City Works & Pour House at Disney Springs will soon open its doors.

City Works Eatery & Pour House to celebrate grand opening February 6

The new restaurant is located in Disney Springs, next to NBA Experience

Menu will feature American food "with brilliant twists"

The new restaurant and sports bar will celebrate its grand opening on February 6.

City Works will have a menu of classic American food like burgers, sandwiches, ribs, soups and salads. There will also be 90 local, regional and international craft beers on tap at the restaurant as well as wine and cocktails.

City Works will feature a 8,632-square-foot indoor dining space and 17 flatscreen TVs that will show sporting events. There will also be a 168-inch HD video wall.

The restaurant will have three full-service bars--two of which provided covered, open-air dining along the outdoor patio area.

City Works will be open for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is located next the NBA Experience on Disney Springs' West Side.