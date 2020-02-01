ORLANDO, Fla. – The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday

Star player from winning team will head to Disney World

A victory parade will be held at Magic Kingdom on Monday

After Sunday's big game, one player from the winning team will head to Disney World to celebrate.

A victory parade will be held Monday at the Magic Kingdom. The star player, along with Mickey and other Disney characters, will make their way down Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney will live-stream the parade starting at 2:40 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots players Tom Brady and Julian Edelman came to Disney World last year for the parade. Disney will reveal which player is heading to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" right after the game.

Super Bowl LIV is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.