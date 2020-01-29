ORLANDO, Fla. — The good times are about to roll at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal's Mardi Gras runs February 1-April 2

The event will feature a parade, food and live entertainment

The theme park’s Mardi Gras celebration, which kicks off Saturday, features a rollicking mix of live entertainment, New Orleans-style dishes and a colorful parade.

On Wednesday, Universal invited members of the media to preview what it has in store for this year’s event.

First up, the parade will feature new and revamped floats representing a Treasures of the Deep theme. Think pirates, water and, yes, treasure. Each of the six new floats will have names that help tell a story: the Treasure Map float, a Creatures of the Deep float and a float called Battle for the Booty, which features swashbuckling pirates. And each float will be adorned with themed elements like skulls, parrots, sea creatures and ship pieces.

The new floats will be bookended by the traditional Mardi Gras floats like King Gator float, which has been given a makeover.

Of course, no celebration would be complete without festive dishes, and Universal’s Mardi Gras will have plenty. The event will serve up Cajun-style fare like po' boys, jambalaya, crab etouffee and more.

New to Mardi Gras this year is a tribute store where visitors can find themed merchandise like masks, T-shirts, hats and beads. The space is decorated to look like an eerie New Orleans cemetery. The tribute store is located in the park's New York section near Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And on select nights, well-known recording artists will perform. The concert lineup includes TLC, The Roots, Marshmello, Diana Ross, and REO Speedwagon.

Universal's Mardi Gras runs February 1 through April 2.