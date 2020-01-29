ORLANDO, Fla. — 4 Rivers is serving up two new eateries at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The 4R Restaurant Group has announced its opening two new concession venues at the complex's arena: The Grill by 4 Rivers and The COOP by 4 Rivers.
The Grill will offer up traditional American cooked-to-order foods, such as an angus cheeseburger, corn-dog nuggets and chili and cheese foot-long hot dogs. In addition, the Grill also offers up a veggie burger called a Beyond Burger, which is "100 percent plant-based patty and is served on a vegan friendly bun."
Meanwhile, the COOP is a walk-up version of 4 Rivers' Southern-inspired restaurant in Winter Park. The COOP at Wide World of Sports serves up chicken tenders, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and chicken tender salad.
"It's a tremendous honor to expand the 4 Rivers offerings at Walt Disney World Resort with the debut of The Grill and The Coop at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex," 4 Rivers founder John Rivers said in a statement. "We are proud to offer the athletes and fans that come to this world-class sports destination authentic homestyle cuisine from a local brand during their here in Central Florida."
Both of these new eateries will operate only during events held in the arena.
The 4R Restaurant Group also has walk-up versions of the 4 Rivers Smokehouse and 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
