The 4R Restaurant Group has announced its opening two new concession venues at the complex's arena: The Grill by 4 Rivers and The COOP by 4 Rivers.

The Grill will offer up traditional American cooked-to-order foods, such as an angus cheeseburger, corn-dog nuggets and chili and cheese foot-long hot dogs. In addition, the Grill also offers up a veggie burger called a Beyond Burger, which is "100 percent plant-based patty and is served on a vegan friendly bun."

Meanwhile, the COOP is a walk-up version of 4 Rivers' Southern-inspired restaurant in Winter Park. The COOP at Wide World of Sports serves up chicken tenders, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and chicken tender salad.

"It's a tremendous honor to expand the 4 Rivers offerings at Walt Disney World Resort with the debut of The Grill and The Coop at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex," 4 Rivers founder John Rivers said in a statement. "We are proud to offer the athletes and fans that come to this world-class sports destination authentic homestyle cuisine from a local brand during their here in Central Florida."

Both of these new eateries will operate only during events held in the arena.

The 4R Restaurant Group also has walk-up versions of the 4 Rivers Smokehouse and 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.