ORLANDO, Fla. – A sneak peek of the upcoming Disney-Pixar film Onward is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"Onward" sneak peek coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios

The preview will play at the park's Walt Disney Presents attraction starting February 7.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward follows two teenage elf brothers—Ian and Barley—who embark on a quest after they are given another chance to spend one more day with their father.

The film features a voice cast that includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, John Ratzenberger and Ali Wong.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6.