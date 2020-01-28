ORLANDO, Fla. – A sneak peek of the upcoming Disney-Pixar film Onward is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- "Onward" sneak peek coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Preview will play at Walt Disney Presents starting February 7
- "Onward" arrives in theaters on March 6
The preview will play at the park's Walt Disney Presents attraction starting February 7.
Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward follows two teenage elf brothers—Ian and Barley—who embark on a quest after they are given another chance to spend one more day with their father.
The film features a voice cast that includes Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, John Ratzenberger and Ali Wong.
Onward arrives in theaters on March 6.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.