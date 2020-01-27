ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman is suing Universal's Volcano Bay water park, saying she was "electrocuted" on the day the park experienced "technical issues" that sent several workers to a hospital.

Lifeguards were sent to hospital after reporting feeling shocks

Woman seeks more than $15,000, says Universal was negligent

April Carlino's lawsuit was filed November 19, 2019 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County.

She is suing Universal Orlando for more than $15,000 plus interest and costs, and is requesting a jury trial.

Carlino says on June 2, 2019, she was a "business invitee" to the park when she was "electrocuted" by a "malfunction in defendant's electrical system." She says Universal was negligent because it knew about the malfunction and failed to maintain safety, adequately train staff, or render aid after the incident.

Carlino says the shocks caused her pain, injury, scarring, and hospitalization, among other conditions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the June 2 incident but declined to cite Universal, saying the operator was unaware of the electrical problem. On that date, five lifeguards were taken to a hospital after complaining of feeling electrical shocks while walking on wet surfaces at the water park. Several visitors complained of feeling tingling.

The park shut down for the day.

According to a heavily redacted, more than 300-page OSHA report on the incident, at least one employee had called into a Department of Labor hotline to report that "there have been multiple reports... of possible electrocution," and that they'd felt "tingling sensations in their legs." The call transcript says that "this condition has previously been brought to the attention of the employer."

A Universal spokesman said in the days after the incident, they'd tested their electrical system across the entire park and made repairs and modifications.

"We believe this problem is resolved and that our park is safe," spokesman Tom Schroder said at the time.