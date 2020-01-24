ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will live-stream one of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series performances from Epcot.

The concert, which is part of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, will take place January 25. It will feature Broadway stars, Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid) and Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins).

The live-stream will begin at 7:55 p.m. ET. Watch it below.

The concert series includes three daily performances from Broadway stars during the festival. Other stars set to perform in the coming weeks include Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (Tarzan), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

In addition to the concerts, the Festival of the Arts also features workshops, seminars as well as sweet and savory dishes.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts continues through February 24.