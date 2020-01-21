ORLANDO, Fla. – Another cold snap in Central Florida has caused Orlando's water parks to close.

Volcano Bay, Blizzard Beach and Aquatica closed Tuesday, Wednesday

Highs in the low-50s, Lows in the mid-30s

Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Blizzard Beach, and SeaWorld's Aquatica Orlando are closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to low temperatures.

Disney's other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is closed for its annual refurbishment.

For updates on when Volcano Bay will reopen, visitors can call 407-817-8317.

As of Tuesday, the high in the Orlando area was forecast to hit the low 50s. Overnight lows is expected to drop into the mid-30s.