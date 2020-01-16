ORLANDO, Fla. — An 89-year-old woman passed out after riding Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom in December, a quarterly state report shows.

The woman had a pre-existing medical condition.

The incident was one of several illnesses or injuries that occurred from October to December 2019 as reported to the state by Florida's theme parks. The parks must report injuries or illnesses that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay in order to remain exempt from state inspections.

Other incidents reported at Disney World include two visitors who felt sick after riding Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios. On October 5, a 39-year-old woman "felt dizzy." A few days later, a 66-year-old man became "ill" after experiencing the attraction, according to the report. Both had pre-existing conditions.

Universal Orlando reported four incidents to the state, including a 57-year-old woman who experienced motion sickness when riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey in November. A 78-year-old man injured his knee on the same ride a month later.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a 67-year-old man had pain in both knees on the park's train attraction.

SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland Florida were the only theme parks that didn't report any injuries or illnesses for the quarter.