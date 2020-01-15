ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual Epcot International Festival of the Arts kicks off January 17 and features several "food studios" serving up decorative dishes.
- Menus for Epcot Festival of the Arts
- Food studios serving dishes throughout the park
There will be more than 10 studios located around the World Showcase and throughout the park. Some dishes are returning favorites from previous years, others are new to the festival, which wraps February 24.
Here's a look at this year's menu.
THE DECONSTRUCTED DISH
Food:
- Deconstructed Reuben: Sliced Corned Beef, Rye-crusted Sauerkraut and Jarlsberg Cake with Broken Thousand Island Dressing
- Deconstructed BLT: Crispy Pork Belly, Tomato Jam and Soft Poached Egg
- Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake: Whipped New York Style Cheesecake with Fresh Florida Strawberries and Sugar Cookies with Micro-basil
Beverages:
- Rainboba: Sparkling Water layered with Fruit Boba and topped with a Foam Cloud (non-alcoholic)
- Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings® Spiced Apple Chai Tea Shake garnished with Maple Syrup, a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon (non-alcoholic)
- Imagery Sauvignon Blanc, California
- Mad Genius Red Blend, California
- Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings® Spiced Apple Chai Tea Shake with Cream Bourbon, garnished with a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon
CUISINE CLASSIQUE
Food:
- Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with Parsnip Purée, Broccolini, Baby Tomatoes and Aged Balsamic
- Seared Corvina with braised Ratatouille and Lemon-Thyme Beurre Blanc (GF)
- Saint-Honoré Tart: Caramel Cream Tart with Caramel Glaze topped with Cream Puffs
- Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie
Beverages:
- Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY
- Concrete Beach Brewery Rosé Ale, Miami, FL
- Frozen Rosé
- Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Art Series, Logrono, Spain
- Domaine Savary Chablis, Burgundy
- A Play on Rosé Flight
THE ARTIST'S TABLE
Food:
- Beef Wellington with Mushroom Bordelaise, Fennel Cream, and Roasted Baby Vegetables
- Pan-Seared Scallop with Chorizo, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis and a Parmesan Crisp (GF)
- Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie
Beverages:
- Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, Milk and Dark (non-alcoholic)
- Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan Milk Stout, Douglas, MI
- Lexington Brewing Company Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Lexington, KY
- Lindemans Framboise Lambic, Belgium
- Barrymore Rosé, Monterey County, CA
- Carmel Road Drew’s Blend Pinot Noir, Monterey County, CA
- Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Mozart Cream Liqueurs paired with Sipping Chocolates
- Chocolate and Beer Pairing Flight
POP EATS!
Food:
- Sous Vide Chicken Roulade with Apples and Sage served with Warm Brie Fondue, Blueberry and Beet Gel and garnished with Beet Chip Crumbles
- Shrimp Ceviche with Lime Mint Foam
- Almond Frangipane Cake layered with Raspberry Jam and Belgian Chocolate
- Pop’t Art: Modern-design Sugar Cookie with Strawberry Filling
Beverages:
- Blue Sky Black Cherry Boba Freeze (non-alcoholic)
- #RainbowSherbetGlitterDreamAle by Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL
- Popping Bubbles Cocktail
- Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary
DECADENT DELIGHTS
Food:
- White Chocolate and Purple Sweet Potato Mousse, Caramel, Coconut and Maple Meringue
- Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Pretzel Crunch
- Lemon and Blood Orange Tart
- Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie
- White Chocolate Figment Puzzle on an Artist Palette
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Strawberry Blonde Nitro, St. Petersburg, FL
- Breckenridge Nitro Vanilla Porter, Breckenridge, CO
- Young’s Double Chocolate Stout, England
- Biagio Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port, St. Petersburg, FL
- Cold Fashioned Coffee Cocktail
- Neapolitan Beer Flight
THE MASTERPIECE KITCHEN
Food:
- Wild Mushroom Risotto, Aged Parmesan, Truffle Shavings and Zinfandel Reduction
- Smoked Salmon and Cream Gâteau with Egg Yolk Cream, Paddlefish Caviar and Micro-herbs
- Charcuterie Palette with Artisan Cured Meats and Cheeses featuring Nueske’s ® Applewood Smoked Beef
- Vanilla, Rose Water and Pistachio Panna Cotta
Beverages:
- Weihenstephaner Original Lager, Freising, Germany
- Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut Champagne
- The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers’ Handprint Merlot, Sonoma County, CA
- Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut, Spain
- Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut Rosé, Spain
- Classic Sidecar with a Chocolate Twist
GOSHIKI– JAPAN PAVILION
Food:
- Taiyaki: Fish-shaped Cake stuffed with a Sweet Red Bean Filling served with Green Tea Chocolate and Whipped Cream Cheese
- Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped Sushi featuring Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Cucumber and Sesame Seed over a decorated plate of Wasabi Aïoli, Sriracha and Eel Sauce
- Vegetable Gyoza: Vegetable and Edamame filled Gyoza atop Truffle-mashed Potatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Pepper Strings and Tonkatsu Teriyaki Sauce
Beverages:
- Nomi Masui Draft Lager
- Masu Sake in a Traditional Personalized Wooden Cup
- Nigori Sake Cocktail: Frozen Nigori Sake and Calpico accented with Strawberry and finished with Cotton Candy
EL ARISTA HAMBRIENTO – MEXICO PAVILION
Food:
- Sopes de Barbacoa: Braised Barbacoa Beef served on Fried Guajillo Corn Shell with Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Mexican Cream and Chives
- Agave Pork Belly: Pork Belly caramelized with Agave atop Pumpkin Seed Pesto Lentil Salad
Beverages:
- Frida Banana Daiquiri: Mexican Handcrafted Rum, Banana Purée and Applejack (served Frozen)
- Diego Blackberry Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila, Blackberry Purée, Fresh Jalapeño-Lime Juice served with Black Ant Salt Rim
- Mexican White Sangria: White Wine, Fruit Juices and Sweet Cinnamon-infused Tequila
REFRESHMENT OUTPOST - OUTPOST
Food:
- Plant-based Bratwurst with Spicy Turmeric Aïoli, Coffee Barbecue Jackfruit and Slaw
- Paintbrush Churros: Cinnamon-Sugar Churros Dipped in Colorful White Chocolate
Beverages:
- Barrel of Monks Brewery Endless Enigma Golden Pale Ale, Boca Raton, FL
- Collective Arts Brewing Life in the Closus Hazy IPA, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- M.I.A. Beer Company Malt Bach Brown Ale, Doral, FL
- Popcorn Pairing Flight
REFRESHMENT PORT – SHOWCASE PLAZA
Food:
- Lobster Chips: House-made Chips, Lobster, Lobster Bisque Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños and Citrus Cream
Beverages:
- Ciderboys Zen Berry Apple Boysenberry Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI
- Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA
THE PAINTED PANDA - CHINA
Food:
- Spicy Beef Shumai
- Char Siu Pork Bun
Beverages:
- “Panda” Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba Pearls (non-alcoholic)
- Jasmine Draft Beer
- Fortune Cookie: ByeJoe Spirit, Amaretto, Coconut and Pineapple
- Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec
- Sea Butterfly: Butterfly Pea Flower-infused Cocktail with Lychee Syrup, Vodka, Light Rum and Magic Boba Pearls
L'ART DU CUISINE FRANCAISE – FRANCE
Food:
- Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm Creamy Brie in a House-made Bread Bowl
- Tomate Farcie Faҫon Paul Bocuse: Tomato Stuffed with Braised Ribs Paul Bocuse-style
- Moelleux Aux Chocolats Valrhona: Molten Chocolate Cake with Pure Origin Valrhona Chocolates
- Trio de Macarons: Assortment of Three House-made Macarons in a Gift Box
Beverages:
- Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose, Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, Pineapple, Orange and Grape Juice with Lemon-Lime Foam
- Veuve du Vernay, Brut N°1, Limited Edition: French Sparkling Wine
- Vouvray, Marcel Dubois, 2018
- Bordeaux, Château Malbec, 2015
MOSAIC CANTEEN - MOROCCO
Food:
- Spiced Beef with Pine Nuts and Dried Cherries, Hummus and Pita Chips
- Mediterranean Flatbread with Zaatar, Olive Oil Artichoke, Olives, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese
- Chebbakia: Hand-twisted Strips of Fried Dough coated with Honey, Rosewater and Sesame Seeds
Beverages:
- Casa Beer
- Kabash Prestige White Wine
- Embrace the Arak: Massaya Arak, Grapefruit Juice and Grenadine
L'ARTE DI MANGIARE – ITALY
Food:
- Insalata di Gamberi al Limone di Zagara: Salad of Poached Shrimp in Sicilian Lemons, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, and Citrus Dressing
- Pollo ala Pirandello: Golden Chicken Drumstick stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce
- Rossini: Prosecco Mousse with Strawberry Sauce (contains alcohol)
Beverages:
- Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner
- Prosecco, Villa Sandi
- Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Montegrande
- Corbinello, Montegrande
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Marina
- Merlot, Montegrande
- Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, White Peach Purée and Prosecco
- Vodka Rossini: Vodka, Strawberry Purée and Prosecco
FIFE & DRUM – The AMERICAN ADVENTURE
- Musical Float: Layered Strawberry, Lemonade and Blue Raspberry Slushy with Vanilla Ice Cream and White Chocolate (non-alcoholic)
