ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual Epcot International Festival of the Arts kicks off January 17 and features several "food studios" serving up decorative dishes.

Menus for Epcot Festival of the Arts

Food studios serving dishes throughout the park

There will be more than 10 studios located around the World Showcase and throughout the park. Some dishes are returning favorites from previous years, others are new to the festival, which wraps February 24.

Here's a look at this year's menu.

THE DECONSTRUCTED DISH

Food:

Deconstructed Reuben: Sliced Corned Beef, Rye-crusted Sauerkraut and Jarlsberg Cake with Broken Thousand Island Dressing

Deconstructed BLT: Crispy Pork Belly, Tomato Jam and Soft Poached Egg

Deconstructed Strawberry Cheesecake: Whipped New York Style Cheesecake with Fresh Florida Strawberries and Sugar Cookies with Micro-basil

Beverages:

Rainboba: Sparkling Water layered with Fruit Boba and topped with a Foam Cloud (non-alcoholic)

Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings® Spiced Apple Chai Tea Shake garnished with Maple Syrup, a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon (non-alcoholic)

Imagery Sauvignon Blanc, California

Mad Genius Red Blend, California

Deconstructed Breakfast: Twinings® Spiced Apple Chai Tea Shake with Cream Bourbon, garnished with a Waffle Crisp and Candied Bacon

CUISINE CLASSIQUE

Food:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with Parsnip Purée, Broccolini, Baby Tomatoes and Aged Balsamic

Seared Corvina with braised Ratatouille and Lemon-Thyme Beurre Blanc (GF)

Saint-Honoré Tart: Caramel Cream Tart with Caramel Glaze topped with Cream Puffs

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Walden, NY

Concrete Beach Brewery Rosé Ale, Miami, FL

Frozen Rosé

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva Art Series, Logrono, Spain

Domaine Savary Chablis, Burgundy

A Play on Rosé Flight

THE ARTIST'S TABLE

Food:

Beef Wellington with Mushroom Bordelaise, Fennel Cream, and Roasted Baby Vegetables

Pan-Seared Scallop with Chorizo, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis and a Parmesan Crisp (GF)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, Milk and Dark (non-alcoholic)

Saugatuck Brewing Co. Neapolitan Milk Stout, Douglas, MI

Lexington Brewing Company Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Lexington, KY

Lindemans Framboise Lambic, Belgium

Barrymore Rosé, Monterey County, CA

Carmel Road Drew’s Blend Pinot Noir, Monterey County, CA

Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Mozart Cream Liqueurs paired with Sipping Chocolates

Chocolate and Beer Pairing Flight

POP EATS!

Food:

Sous Vide Chicken Roulade with Apples and Sage served with Warm Brie Fondue, Blueberry and Beet Gel and garnished with Beet Chip Crumbles

Shrimp Ceviche with Lime Mint Foam

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with Raspberry Jam and Belgian Chocolate

Pop’t Art: Modern-design Sugar Cookie with Strawberry Filling

Beverages:

Blue Sky Black Cherry Boba Freeze (non-alcoholic)

#RainbowSherbetGlitterDreamAle by Playalinda Brewing Co., Titusville, FL

Popping Bubbles Cocktail

Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary

DECADENT DELIGHTS

Food:

White Chocolate and Purple Sweet Potato Mousse, Caramel, Coconut and Maple Meringue

Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Pretzel Crunch

Lemon and Blood Orange Tart

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate-Chip Cookie

White Chocolate Figment Puzzle on an Artist Palette

Beverages:

3 Daughters Strawberry Blonde Nitro, St. Petersburg, FL

Breckenridge Nitro Vanilla Porter, Breckenridge, CO

Young’s Double Chocolate Stout, England

Biagio Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port, St. Petersburg, FL

Cold Fashioned Coffee Cocktail

Neapolitan Beer Flight

THE MASTERPIECE KITCHEN

Food:

Wild Mushroom Risotto, Aged Parmesan, Truffle Shavings and Zinfandel Reduction

Smoked Salmon and Cream Gâteau with Egg Yolk Cream, Paddlefish Caviar and Micro-herbs

Charcuterie Palette with Artisan Cured Meats and Cheeses featuring Nueske’s ® Applewood Smoked Beef

Vanilla, Rose Water and Pistachio Panna Cotta

Beverages:

Weihenstephaner Original Lager, Freising, Germany

Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut Champagne

The Meeker Vineyard Winemakers’ Handprint Merlot, Sonoma County, CA

Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut, Spain

Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut Rosé, Spain

Classic Sidecar with a Chocolate Twist

GOSHIKI– JAPAN PAVILION

Food:

Taiyaki: Fish-shaped Cake stuffed with a Sweet Red Bean Filling served with Green Tea Chocolate and Whipped Cream Cheese

Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped Sushi featuring Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Cucumber and Sesame Seed over a decorated plate of Wasabi Aïoli, Sriracha and Eel Sauce

Vegetable Gyoza: Vegetable and Edamame filled Gyoza atop Truffle-mashed Potatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Pepper Strings and Tonkatsu Teriyaki Sauce

Beverages:

Nomi Masui Draft Lager

Masu Sake in a Traditional Personalized Wooden Cup

Nigori Sake Cocktail: Frozen Nigori Sake and Calpico accented with Strawberry and finished with Cotton Candy

EL ARISTA HAMBRIENTO – MEXICO PAVILION

Food:

Sopes de Barbacoa: Braised Barbacoa Beef served on Fried Guajillo Corn Shell with Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Mexican Cream and Chives

Agave Pork Belly: Pork Belly caramelized with Agave atop Pumpkin Seed Pesto Lentil Salad

Beverages:

Frida Banana Daiquiri: Mexican Handcrafted Rum, Banana Purée and Applejack (served Frozen)

Diego Blackberry Margarita: 100% Agave Tequila, Blackberry Purée, Fresh Jalapeño-Lime Juice served with Black Ant Salt Rim

Mexican White Sangria: White Wine, Fruit Juices and Sweet Cinnamon-infused Tequila

REFRESHMENT OUTPOST - OUTPOST

Food:

Plant-based Bratwurst with Spicy Turmeric Aïoli, Coffee Barbecue Jackfruit and Slaw

Paintbrush Churros: Cinnamon-Sugar Churros Dipped in Colorful White Chocolate

Beverages:

Barrel of Monks Brewery Endless Enigma Golden Pale Ale, Boca Raton, FL

Collective Arts Brewing Life in the Closus Hazy IPA, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

M.I.A. Beer Company Malt Bach Brown Ale, Doral, FL

Popcorn Pairing Flight

REFRESHMENT PORT – SHOWCASE PLAZA

Food:

Lobster Chips: House-made Chips, Lobster, Lobster Bisque Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños and Citrus Cream

Beverages:

Ciderboys Zen Berry Apple Boysenberry Hard Cider, Stevens Point, WI

Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA

THE PAINTED PANDA - CHINA

Food:

Spicy Beef Shumai

Char Siu Pork Bun

Beverages:

“Panda” Bubble Tea: Classic Milk Tea with Black and White Boba Pearls (non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Fortune Cookie: ByeJoe Spirit, Amaretto, Coconut and Pineapple

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, Triple Sec

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly Pea Flower-infused Cocktail with Lychee Syrup, Vodka, Light Rum and Magic Boba Pearls

L'ART DU CUISINE FRANCAISE – FRANCE

Food:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm Creamy Brie in a House-made Bread Bowl

Tomate Farcie Faҫon Paul Bocuse: Tomato Stuffed with Braised Ribs Paul Bocuse-style

Moelleux Aux Chocolats Valrhona: Molten Chocolate Cake with Pure Origin Valrhona Chocolates

Trio de Macarons: Assortment of Three House-made Macarons in a Gift Box

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose, Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, Pineapple, Orange and Grape Juice with Lemon-Lime Foam

Veuve du Vernay, Brut N°1, Limited Edition: French Sparkling Wine

Vouvray, Marcel Dubois, 2018

Bordeaux, Château Malbec, 2015

MOSAIC CANTEEN - MOROCCO

Food:

Spiced Beef with Pine Nuts and Dried Cherries, Hummus and Pita Chips

Mediterranean Flatbread with Zaatar, Olive Oil Artichoke, Olives, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese

Chebbakia: Hand-twisted Strips of Fried Dough coated with Honey, Rosewater and Sesame Seeds

Beverages:

Casa Beer

Kabash Prestige White Wine

Embrace the Arak: Massaya Arak, Grapefruit Juice and Grenadine

L'ARTE DI MANGIARE – ITALY

Food:

Insalata di Gamberi al Limone di Zagara: Salad of Poached Shrimp in Sicilian Lemons, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, and Citrus Dressing

Pollo ala Pirandello: Golden Chicken Drumstick stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce

Rossini: Prosecco Mousse with Strawberry Sauce (contains alcohol)

Beverages:

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pilsner

Prosecco, Villa Sandi

Moscato Fior d’Arancio, Montegrande

Corbinello, Montegrande

Pinot Grigio, Santa Marina

Merlot, Montegrande

Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, White Peach Purée and Prosecco

Vodka Rossini: Vodka, Strawberry Purée and Prosecco

FIFE & DRUM – The AMERICAN ADVENTURE